AGS Inks North Sea OBN Survey Deal

Norwegian ocean bottom node seismic company Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has signed a letter of intent with an undisclosed oil company to start an OBN survey in the North Sea.

The work is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, after fulfillment of certain conditions, AGS said in Monday’s Oslo Exchange filing.

The scope of work will include acquisition of 67 square kilometers of receiver area, comprising of approximately 30 days of operation for an OBN crew consisting of two seismic vessels.