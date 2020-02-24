AGS Inks North Sea OBN Survey Deal

Norwegian ocean bottom node seismic company Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has signed a letter of intent with an undisclosed oil company to start an OBN survey in the North Sea.

The work is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, after fulfillment of certain conditions, AGS said in Monday’s Oslo Exchange filing.

The scope of work will include acquisition of 67 square kilometers of receiver area, comprising of approximately 30 days of operation for an OBN crew consisting of two seismic vessels.

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

