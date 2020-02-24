Aker BP Gets Green Light for Skogul Start-Up

Photo: Aker BP

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted a consent to Aker BP for start-up of the Skogul field in the North Sea.

Skogul was proven in 2010 and the Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) was approved in early 2018.

Recoverable resources are estimated at 1.5 million standard cubic meters of oil (9.4 million bbls).

The field is developed with a seabed template tied in to the Alvheim FPSO via the Vilje field.

Aker BP plans start-up in March 2020, in line with the PDO.

Skogul contributes to good resource exploitation in the Alvheim area. The project serves as an example that even small fields can create value for the licensees and the Norwegian society,” said Arvid Østhus, the NPD’s assistant director Development and Operations – North Sea.

