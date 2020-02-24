GCX Repairs Red Sea Links

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) subsea cables FALCON between Muscat and Suez, and FEA between Mumbai and Suez, are back in business following cuts offshore Port Suez in the Red Sea.

GCX mobilized a cable ship through its partner in the Middle East, E-Marine to support with the repairs.

The repairs of FALCON started on 8 February, and over five days, repairs of two separate faults over a 900-meter cable section were complete.

The FALCON links between Muscat & Suez were down for a total of 35 days, 8 hours.

After FALCON repairs and associated cable burials and inspection, the FEA repairs kicked off on 15 February and concluded on 20 February.

FEA links were down for a total of 40 days and 12 hours.

The cause of these faults have been identified as external aggression due to a large merchant vessel anchor. The vessel has been identified, and legal action will be carried out against the merchant vessel, GCX sad.

 

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

DeepOcean Centers Africa Operations in France

DeepOcean has seen more opportunity to grow in the Africa region and therefore decided to centre its operations ...

read more →

InterMoor Kicks Off FPSO Chain Inspection Works Off Brazil

InterMoor has started working on a chain inspection job offshore Brazil, in partnership with 3 other Acteon Group ...

read more →

WIND to Set Up New Cable Accessories Warehouse

Dutch provider of full-service solutions for transport, handling and storage of subsea cables and flexibles, WIND, ...

read more →

Prysmian Wraps Up DolWin3 Project

Prysmian has delivered the HVDC offshore grid connection project DolWin3, off the German North Sea coast. The ...

read more →

Shearwater Strengthens Brazil Footprint

Shearwater GeoServices has established a new Brazilian subsidiary ‘Shearwater GeoServices do Brasil Ltda’ and ...

read more →

Balltec Wraps Up Mooring Connectors Set Up for Streamlined

Balltec has completed the installation of four subsea adjustable mooring connectors and H Links for FloatMast Blue ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

MMT Gears for East West Interconnector Survey

Swedish survey specialist MMT has been assigned by EirGrid to perform a geophysical survey over the existing East ...

read more →

InterMoor Provides Mooring Equipment for Alba FSU

InterMoor has been awarded a contract to supply mooring equipment for the completion of a mooring integrity project ...

read more →

Damen Wraps Up Deep Arctic Maintenance

Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam has completed maintenance programme on the diving support vessel ‘Deep ...

read more →

Global Marine Group in Cable Repair Deal with Ørsted

Global Marine Group (GMG), supported by its business units Global Marine, Global Offshore and CWind, has signed a ...

read more →

Viewport3 Wraps Up N-Sea Contract

Viewport3, a subsea 3D scanning specialist, has completed a contract with N-Sea to perform underwater 3D scanning ...

read more →

Irish Sea Contractors Launches AERSUB Cable Fix Solution

Irish Sea Contractors launched its patented, subsea power cable repair solution named AERSUB. Irish Sea ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 25 – ...

read more →

TenneT Signs Up Jan De Nul for Cable Repairs Off Germany

Jan De Nul  has been awarded a framework deal by TenneT for repairs of offshore high-voltage cables in the German ...

read more →

Shetland Subsea Link Gets Provisional Approval

Ofgem said it is minded to approve a proposal by Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) to build a 600MW ...

read more →