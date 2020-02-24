SubSea Networks Backs NO-UK Cable Project

Image: NO-UK

SubSea Networks and NO-UK announced today that the supply contract for the NO-UK Submarine Cable System linking Norway and England has come into force.

The NO-UK system is now under construction, with a ready for service date at the end of 2021.

The cable will provide eight high capacity fibre pairs over the latest generation Xtera submerged equipment.

The England Cable will connect the Norwegian city of Stavanger with Newcastle in the northeast of England. The 700km cable will connect with the existing Euroconnect-1 cable, which delivers 160 terabits of connectivity between Norway, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

“SubSea Networks played a significant role in bringing the NO-UK project to reality and we are very grateful for their industry insight, expertise and support during the contract forming.” said Geir Ims, chairman, NO-UK COM.

It has been an intense period of activity and we are very pleased to have been able to contribute to a successful contract closing for NO-UK. It is a very exciting project, using innovative Xtera subsea technology and local content subsea cable from Norway, that will significantly increase connectivity to Norway.” added Jol Paling, managing director, SubSea Networks.

