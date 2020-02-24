Wärtsilä Thrusters for Bokalift 2

Wärtsilä will deliver thruster solution for Boskalis’ vessel-conversion project to create the crane vessel Bokalift 2.

The deal, secured in December last year, will see technology group supply four retractable steerable thrusters and thruster controls, as well as two tunnel thrusters.

The retraction system, combined with the energy efficient 8-degree tilted thruster, is a key factor in enabling effective station-keeping performance, Wärtsilä explained.

“Wärtsilä’s thruster solutions enable this kind of high specification vessel to operate successfully in sustainable energy installation projects. Furthermore, the energy efficiency of our thrusters reduces fuel consumption, which at the same time limits emission levels,” says Stefan Wiik, vice president, Asset Management Services, Wärtsilä Marine.

According to Boskalis, the Bokalift 2 will be a flexible value adding asset, ready for the installation of current and future generation offshore wind turbine foundations as well as oil and gas structures in addition to serving the decommissioning and salvage market.

The Taiwanese Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farm (CFXD OWF) foundation setup scope will be the launching project for the new Bokalift 2 crane vessel.