Global Offshore Beefs up Normand Clipper

A 3D model of the Normand Clipper’s back deck in array cable installation mode

Global Offshore, part of Global Marine Group, is currently customising the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Clipper.

The vessel, on long-term charter from Solstad Offshore, will be operational within the first quarter of this year.

The Normand Clipper is being fitted with a 4,000 tonne cable carousel, two 15-tonne cable tensioners, a 25-tonne quadrant deployment frame and a fully integrated control system, and will be capable of operating in an increased operational window of significant wave height up to 3 metres.

The modifications will allow the vessel to install up to three inter-array cables per day.

After the upgrade, the DP2 vessel will also be capable of working as a dedicated trenching vessel, utilising one of the company’s two Q1400 trenching systems. The Normand Clipper will similarly be able to carry out fibre optic cable installation utilising two 12-tonne linear cable engines, jointing and testing capability, a cable plough, trenching system and work-class ROVs for post-lay inspection.

Our in-house engineering and operational teams are currently working together to mobilise the vessel in Blyth ahead of two important projects; the Pentland Firth power cable installation project on behalf of one of our key customers SSEN commencing in May, followed by inter array cable installation at the Danish Kriegers Flak wind farm, for offshore energy giant Vattenfall, later this summer,“ said Mike Daniel, managing director of Global Offshore.

The charter gives Global Offshore options for up to eight years.

