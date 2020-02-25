MMT Welcomes New HSEQ Manager

Photo: MMT

MMT, a services provider for the the oil & gas, renewable energy and interconnector industries, has appointed Malin Abenius as HSEQ manager of the company.

Malin will start in the new role on March 16, the company informed through social media.

Malin Abenius said: “I am delighted to join the position as HSEQ manager at MMT. The position will combine my interest in offshore in general and my passion for creating and maintaining a healthy and safe work environment in particular. The challenge to minimize our environmental impact and to be more sustainable is a journey I am looking forward to take on, combined with quality and continuous improvement in every aspect.

“Working at MMT will combine my previous work experience ranging from serving as an officer onboard offshore vessels (IMR, PSV etc.), being an officer/DPO on a semi-submersible accommodation unit and, last but not the least, to managing semi-submersible accommodation units on a worldwide trade as HSE superintendent at Floatel International.”

