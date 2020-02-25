Reach Subsea Sinks Deeper in Red

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea has widened its quarterly loss as utilization of assets fell against prior-year comparable period.

For the fourth quarter 2019, Reach booked loss of close to NOK 25 million on revenues of NOK 107 million, versus loss of NOK 6 million, on revenues of NOK 190 million in the year-ago quarter.

To remind, in the third quarter 2019, Reach booked profit of NOK 4 million on revenues of NOK 154 million, versus profit of NOK 8 million, on revenues of NOK 179 million same time last year.

The company generated Oil & Gas quarterly revenues of 85 percent, while Renewable/Other contributed 15 percent of total revenues.

For the full year 2019 Reach had ROV utilization of 49 percent, versus 58 percent in 2018. The company had 818 vessel days, compared to 1,298 in 2018. “The reduction compared to last year is largely explained by the Viking Neptun spread having less ROV projects, as well as the ROV formerly on Edda Fonn remaining idle,” Reach explained.

Revenue for the twelve months of 2019 was NOK 508 million, against NOK 675 million for the twelve months of 2018.

Full-year 2019 result was negative with NOK 36 million loss, versus NOK 9 million loss in 2018.

The company reported order backlog of NOK 120 million and outstanding tender value at NOK 2.1 billion.

Subsea World News Staff

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Reach Subsea Stays Busy

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea said it has been awarded several contracts and call-offs under frame agreements ...

read more →

DE-CIX Establishes PoP in NJFX CLS

DE-CIX has established a Point of Presence (PoP) in the NJFX Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus in the ...

read more →

Crosby Wraps Up Feubo Acquisition

Crosby Group has completed the acquisition of Feubo, a provider of offshore mooring components for the oil and gas ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Profit Halves

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea has seen its quarterly profit cut in half against last year’s comparable period ...

read more →

EllaLink, Telxius Ink Latin America - Europe Connection Pact

The EllaLink Group and Telxius, the telecommunication infrastructure company of the Telefónica Group, have signed a ...

read more →

Slight Drop for Reach Subsea

Norwegian contractor booked profit of NOK 4 million on revenues of NOK 181 million, versus profit of NOK 5 million, ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

SeaBird Sinks Deeper on Project Delays

Oslo-listed SeaBird has seen its quarterly loss widened for the period ended June 30, 2019 as revenues picking up ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Stays in Red

Reach Subsea has widened its quarterly deficit for the period ended March 31, 2019 but still managed to stay close ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Vessel to Support Titanic Survey Expedition

Reach Subsea’s Havila Harmony will serve as the topside support vessel for citizen explorers, researchers, ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Wins More Work

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea said it has recently been awarded subsea IMR and survey and inspection contracts ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (April 29 – May ...

read more →

McDermott Sinks on Restructuring Costs

Houston-based McDermott has reported quarterly loss of $70 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, compared to ...

read more →

Red Ink for Forum

Forum Energy Technologies recorded loss in the first-quarter 2019 of $8 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Scoops Up New Contracts

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea said it has recently been awarded subsea survey and inspection contracts for the ...

read more →

Saipem Beats Guidance But Sinks Deeper on Writedowns

Italian oilfield services player Saipem has reported loss in 2018 of €472 million ($538 million), on revenues of ...

read more →