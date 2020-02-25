SeaView Systems and Consolidated Ocean Technologies Team Up

SeaView Systems and Consolidated Ocean Technologies (CoTs) have enetered into a strategic partnership to exploit their complementary capabilities for certain service-oriented projects.

CoTs’ personnel are experts in subsea technologies and are said to have over 150+ years combined experience in developing, testing, integrating, operating and maintaining subsea systems.

SeaView has a track record for devising, developing and deploying custom ROVs, underwater tooling systems, and marine electronics such as SVS-603 wave sensor, as well as performing data analysis on the results of underwater surveys.

The unique subsea technology skills and capabilities of the team at CoTs are invaluable and, when partnered with SeaView’s existing skill set, will represent a unique combination,” said Geoff Cook SeaView operations manager. “The SeaView team is looking forward to the expanded scope of possibilities that comes from having access to the rich experience and deep bench that CoTs has assembled.”

In addition, SeaView and CoTs said they plan to utilize their combined set of hardware and design resources to more flexibly deploy their engineering and operations talent as well as specialized ROV capabilities wherever the market demands.

We have a great admiration for the team at SeaView and the unique capabilities that they have developed over the years,” said Todd Patten, president of CoTs. “We are excited with the prospects that this partnership allows us to bring to our diverse group of clients ranging from utilities to offshore operations to autonomous subsea vehicles.”

An initial result of the partnership will see SeaView’s SurfROVer littoral crawler deployed for survey operations on the US west coast, with a new base at CoTs’ Ventura California headquarters.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

JFMS Partners with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has teamed up with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, an international ocean conservation ...

read more →

JFSE Merges with JFO

James Fisher Offshore (JFO) has consolidated its services with its sister company, James Fisher Subsea Excavation ...

read more →

Ocean Infinity, NOAA Partner on Deep-Water Exploration Tech

Ocean Infinity has signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the National Oceanic and ...

read more →

New CEO for Ocean Installer

Ocean Installer has appointed Odd Strømsnes as the company’s new CEO.  Strømsnes was most recently managing ...

read more →

OPT Names New VP of Global Sales

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) said that Jeffrey R. Wiener has joined the company as vice president of global ...

read more →

Atteris Sets Up Dynamic Systems Business Stream

Subsea and pipelines engineering consultancy Atteris has nominated Céline Lanoëlle to lead its new Dynamic Systems ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Artelia Group Adds Open Ocean

Artelia Group, European engineering firm specializing in building construction, infrastructure, water, industry and ...

read more →

GCE Partners with German Subsea Monitoring Network

GCE Ocean Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Subsea Monitoring Network that allows ...

read more →

Kraken Provides Tech for ThayerMahan and NOAA Joint Ops

Kraken Robotics has provided sonar and laser scanning technologies for ThayerMahan and the National Oceanographic ...

read more →

Allseas Buys Dutch OTEC Firm

Swiss marine contractor Allseas has acquired Bluerise, a specialist developer of Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion ...

read more →

Scientists Launch €10M iAtlantic Survey

A team of researchers from countries bordering the ocean have recently embarked on a €10 million project to analyse ...

read more →

Katapult Ocean Seeks Start-Ups for Its Accelerator Programme

The Katapult Ocean Accelerator Programme is looking for start-ups that provide solutions to the ocean challenges. ...

read more →

Katapult Ocean and GCE Ocean Technology Team Up

Katapult Ocean and GCE Ocean Technology have partnered to support start-ups. GCE Ocean Technology, formerly GCE ...

read more →

Ocean Infinity Adds Chief Commercial Officer

Ocean Infinity has appointed Paul Helmore as chief commercial officer (CCO). Paul joins Ocean Infinity from ...

read more →

EOM Snaps Up Ocean Tech

EOM Offshore has acquired the assets and operations of the New Jersey-based marine monitoring and survey specialist ...

read more →