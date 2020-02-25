SeaView Systems and Consolidated Ocean Technologies Team Up

SeaView Systems and Consolidated Ocean Technologies (CoTs) have enetered into a strategic partnership to exploit their complementary capabilities for certain service-oriented projects.

CoTs’ personnel are experts in subsea technologies and are said to have over 150+ years combined experience in developing, testing, integrating, operating and maintaining subsea systems.

SeaView has a track record for devising, developing and deploying custom ROVs, underwater tooling systems, and marine electronics such as SVS-603 wave sensor, as well as performing data analysis on the results of underwater surveys.

“The unique subsea technology skills and capabilities of the team at CoTs are invaluable and, when partnered with SeaView’s existing skill set, will represent a unique combination,” said Geoff Cook SeaView operations manager. “The SeaView team is looking forward to the expanded scope of possibilities that comes from having access to the rich experience and deep bench that CoTs has assembled.”

In addition, SeaView and CoTs said they plan to utilize their combined set of hardware and design resources to more flexibly deploy their engineering and operations talent as well as specialized ROV capabilities wherever the market demands.

“We have a great admiration for the team at SeaView and the unique capabilities that they have developed over the years,” said Todd Patten, president of CoTs. “We are excited with the prospects that this partnership allows us to bring to our diverse group of clients ranging from utilities to offshore operations to autonomous subsea vehicles.”

An initial result of the partnership will see SeaView’s SurfROVer littoral crawler deployed for survey operations on the US west coast, with a new base at CoTs’ Ventura California headquarters.