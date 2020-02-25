UTEC Wraps Up Survey Work for McDermott in Middle East

UTEC, a global surveying company in the Acteon group, has completed consecutive as-built and post-construction, anchor-debris-clearance surveys using remotely operated vehicles (ROV) for McDermott International.

UTEC mobilized a DP2 offshore support vessel in early December 2019 with work- and observation-class ROVs and a nearshore survey work boat for the as-built campaign.

The anchor debris clearance campaign used the same vessel with a sub-bottom profiler, a side-scan sonar, a multibeam echosounder and a magnetometer.

“We are delighted to have completed these surveys,” said Nadir Rahmatullah, UTEC commercial director, Asia Pacific and Middle East. “They are a testament to the success of our 18-month strategy of investing to enter the site characterization market in the Middle East. We have the technology and the operational experience for the successful delivery of projects like these. The work demonstrates our ROV and conventional geophysical survey capabilities in shallow waters, from the surface to depths of 40 meters.”

Nadir added, “We are extremely pleased to have worked with McDermott. This project confirms the Acteon group’s position as a trusted survey and site characterization partner. At UTEC, we look forward to continuing to support our clients in the Middle East and worldwide and to working with Acteon group companies whenever they can add value to delivering customer-specific solutions.”