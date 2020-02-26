AquaTerra Acquires SETS

AquaTerra Group has extended its capabilities with the acquisition of the trade and assets of subsea engineering and technology business SETS.

Formed in 2011, SETS is a focused primarily on conductor inspection and integrity, repair and maintenance. The company designs, manufactures and implements remotely operated tooling to facilitate conductor cleaning and inspection, and repair clamp and shim installation.

The acquisition increases AquaTerra’s headcount to over 120 and provides a suite of additional equipment and capabilities, the company noted.

Peter Robinson, AquaTerra Group’s managing director, said: “The acquisition of SETS represents a major step forward for our business and significantly enhances our offshore construction division. This acquisition means AquaTerra is now able to provide expert conductor and caisson intervention services both above and below the waterline.

“Our enhanced capability will provide clients with low cost early engagement for asset assessment and condition monitoring, which will contribute to industry-wide goals to minimize asset downtime and maximize operational efficiency.”

SETS’ engineering team also brings smart intervention technology to AquaTerra, designed for splashzone and subsea conductor and caisson IRM operations.