Bluefield Geoservices Names US Managing Director

Subsea geotechnical services specialist Bluefield Geoservices has appointed Bruce Pudney as managing director of its Americas business unit.

The news comes as the company rolls out its international footprint in the Americas, initially with two new offices in the US, one in Rhode Island to serve the offshore renewable energy market, and one in South Florida to support ongoing operations in the Gulf of Mexico energy markets, as well as existing projects in Central and South America.

“I am delighted to be joining Bluefield Geoservices at such an important time, not only for the company but the industry,” said Pudney. “We have a well-defined strategy for growth in key target areas across the Americas—in particular the offshore energy, subsea mining, telecom, infrastructure, and defense markets.”

Bluefield Geoservices managing director, Jim Edmunds, said: “Bruce brings a wealth of marine industry experience and knowledge to Bluefield Geoservices, as well as a track record of delivering complex programs around the world. We are very fortunate to have Bruce on the Bluefield management team, leading the development of our business in the Americas.”

