Heerema’s Aegir Wraps Up Installation Work for Qatargas

Heerema’s Aegir vessel has finalized the installation of the 4.000 mT jacket and topside for Qatargas’ North Field Bravo Living Quarters Expansion project.

The Aegir firstly mobilized to Qatar’s Ras Laffan Port where both structures were constructed by Rosetti Marino at the N-Kom yard.

On February 14, the Aegir picked up the jacket horizontally from the quay side. The 1.000 mT structure was then sailed to the offshore site, upended, and positioned in a process that was first tested in Heerema’s simulation center.

In the subsequent days the main piles, consisting of a lead section and two ad-ons, were installed and driven to target penetration.

Following the pick up of the Qatar made topside, on February 23 the Aegir set sail to the construction site, where the deck was successfully installed.

The project was finalized on February 25, with both the jacket and topside installed.

