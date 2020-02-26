IHC Delivers Cablelay Spread for Normand Clipper Upgrade

Royal IHC (IHC) has secured a contract from Global Marine Group for the design and delivery of an integrated power cablelay spread, to be installed on its newly chartered vessel, Normand Clipper.

Global Marine Group decided to customize the vessel within the first quarter of this year, ahead of two awarded projects, with the first one beginning in May.

The spread is optimized for inter-array cablelay and includes a patented quadrant handling system for second-end deployment operations. The equipment also includes IHC’s 15Te break-back tensioners and an overarching control system. This integrates the control of the carousel, tensioners and quadrant handling system, which will enhance efficiency by reducing the required number of operators.

Together with KCI, its independent engineering subsidiary, IHC will provide the equipment within an accelerated delivery period. The tensioners will be provided on a long-term charter agreement from IHC’s base in Newcastle.

Mark Gillespie, executive commercial director – Offshore, said: “We are proud to have been awarded this contract by Global Marine Group, which demonstrates IHC’s continued growth within the cablelay sector. We look forward to working with Global Marine Group to deliver this world-class spread of equipment.”

Martyn Drye, engineering director at Global Marine Group, said: “We are very pleased to bring our new vessel, Normand Clipper, into service in the first quarter of 2020. This is a significant new asset for our Global Offshore business, allowing us to increase our capability and capacity to deliver well-engineered solutions for our customers. Royal IHC is the ideal partner to deliver the cable array deck spread, with their unique ability to supply new and existing equipment as a turnkey package in a short timescale. The fully integrated control system, with active heave compensation ensures that we will maximize our installation capability and protect our customers cables effectively.”