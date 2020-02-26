IHC Delivers Cablelay Spread for Normand Clipper Upgrade

Royal IHC (IHC) has secured a contract from Global Marine Group for the design and delivery of an integrated power cablelay spread, to be installed on its newly chartered vessel, Normand Clipper.

Global Marine Group decided to customize the vessel within the first quarter of this year, ahead of two awarded projects, with the first one beginning in May.

The spread is optimized for inter-array cablelay and includes a patented quadrant handling system for second-end deployment operations. The equipment also includes IHC’s 15Te break-back tensioners and an overarching control system. This integrates the control of the carousel, tensioners and quadrant handling system, which will enhance efficiency by reducing the required number of operators.

Together with KCI, its independent engineering subsidiary, IHC will provide the equipment within an accelerated delivery period. The tensioners will be provided on a long-term charter agreement from IHC’s base in Newcastle.

Mark Gillespie, executive commercial director – Offshore, said: “We are proud to have been awarded this contract by Global Marine Group, which demonstrates IHC’s continued growth within the cablelay sector. We look forward to working with Global Marine Group to deliver this world-class spread of equipment.”

Martyn Drye, engineering director at Global Marine Group, said: “We are very pleased to bring our new vessel, Normand Clipper, into service in the first quarter of 2020. This is a significant new asset for our Global Offshore business, allowing us to increase our capability and capacity to deliver well-engineered solutions for our customers. Royal IHC is the ideal partner to deliver the cable array deck spread, with their unique ability to supply new and existing equipment as a turnkey package in a short timescale. The fully integrated control system, with active heave compensation ensures that we will maximize our installation capability and protect our customers cables effectively.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Global Offshore Beefs up Normand Clipper

Global Offshore, part of Global Marine Group, is currently customising the construction support vessel (CSV) ...

read more →

Solstad Offshore Secures Work for Several Vessels

Solstad Offshore has signed contracts for several of its vessels with multiple clients. Technip FMC have extended ...

read more →

Solstad and SBM Agree Normand Installer Extension

Solstad Offshore has secured a charter extension deal with SBM Offshore for the construction support vessel (CSV) ...

read more →

Solstad Receives Normand Tonjer Contract Extension

Solstad Offshore’s client has exercised the option to extend the present contract for the CSV Normand Tonjer. ...

read more →

Rever Offshore Wraps Up Fairfield Decom Campaign

Rever Offshore has completed the subsea infrastructure decommissioning project of the Greater Dunlin Area for ...

read more →

DeepOcean Extends with Normand Jarstein

Solstad Offshore said that DeepOcean has exercised its option to extend the contract for the construction support ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Global Offshore Charters Solstad’s CSV

Solstad Offshore has been awarded a long-term contract with Global Offshore, part of the Global Marine Group for ...

read more →

Geoquip's GMR302 Supports Normand Baltic Work in Taiwan

Geoquip Marine’s GMR302 drill rig has supported Solstad’s Normand Baltic in the offshore geotechnical ...

read more →

CSV Normand Pacific Stays with Prysmian

Prysmian has exercised its option to extend the firm contract for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand ...

read more →

Aquatic Completes Riser Replacement Work for Rever Offshore

Aquatic has completed a flexible product riser replacement installation work for Rever Offshore, utilizing the ...

read more →

Oceanteam Wins Cable Lay Spread Deal

Oceanteam Solutions has been awarded a contract by an undisclosed client for the supply of a cable lay spread. The ...

read more →

MDL Supports Rever Offshore North Sea Projects

Maritime Developments (MDL) has completed two different work scopes for Rever Offshore and is en-route to the third ...

read more →

DCN Diving Charters Another Solstad Vessel

DCN Diving, the Dutch subsea service specialist based in Bergen op Zoom, said it has expanded it cooperation with ...

read more →

Rever Offshore Keeps Fleet Busy

Rever Offshore, a subsea services provider, has deployed of all four of the company’s vessels in North Sea, ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Extends CSV Normand Subsea Charter with Solstad

Solstad Offshore (SOFF) and Subsea 7 have agreed to extend the contract for the construction support vessel (CSV) ...

read more →