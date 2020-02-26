Serco, Briggs to Bid for Royal Navy Marine Services Contract

Serco, the international services company, and Briggs Marine, the experts in coastal, near shore, offshore and subsea operations, have teamed to bid for the Royal Navy’s Marine Services 2022 contract.

Serco and Briggs Marine have a long-standing relationship, having worked together since 2007 to support the Royal Navy on significant areas of the current Provision of Marine Services contract.

Kevin Craven, Serco chief executive, UK & Europe, said: “Serco and Briggs Marine have a strong relationship developed over many years and I am delighted that we have agreed to work together on this important new contract.

“We have kept our promises to the Royal Navy and UK taxpayer throughout the Provision of Marine Services contract, despite its challenging financial performance. I am immensely proud of the outstanding service we have delivered to the Royal Navy since 1996. Our partnership with Briggs offers a unique combination of skills and experience to meet the high standards of the Royal Navy and deliver value for the taxpayer.”

Collieson Briggs, managing director of Briggs Marine, added: “This is a very significant step which continues to build Briggs’ already strong relationship with Serco. The capabilities of our Companies are testament to the years of experience of our respective teams. Together, we will offer the Royal Navy and the Ministry of Defence a strong potential supplier for this extremely important work.”

The Marine Services 2022 contract will be the successor to the current Provision of Marine Services and Range Safety and Aircrew Training contracts held by the Ministry of Defence.