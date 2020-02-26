Shawcor Coating for Woodside Sangomar Offshore Project

Shawcor’s pipe coating division has entered into a contract, worth between CAD 30-50 million, with Subsea 7 to provide thermal insulation coating services for the Woodside Sangomar Offshore Project in Senegal. 

The work is scheduled to be executed from Shawcor’s Orkanger, Norway facility starting in the first quarter of 2021 and completing in the second quarter of 2021.

The Sangomar field development is poised to be Senegal’s first offshore oil development, after a positive final investment decision was taken in January 2020.

The Sangomar field, containing both oil and gas, is located 100 kilometers south of Dakar. First oil production is targeted in early 2023.

In addition, further to Shawcor’s announcement in January of a letter of intent for the Baltic Pipe Project valued at approximately CAD 67 million, the company has now entered into the definitive contract for the project.

