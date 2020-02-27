Orca Oceanic Systems Welcomes New BD Director

Orca Oceanic Systems (OOS) has appointed Stuart Forsyth as its new business development director.

Forsyth takes on his new role to spearhead the growth of OOS as he brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry encompassing both technical and commercial roles.

“I am excited to be part of the team here at OOS and have watched with great interest as the company continues to go from strength to strength and now to have this opportunity to be part of the POD is great.

“The collective experience, contacts and expertise at OOS is outstanding and I can’t wait to help further expand the business to support clients old and new. Starting here at OOS it was not just the start to a new job but a wonderful opportunity to make a difference and look forward to the challenges ahead,” said Stuart Forsyth.

Aberdeen-based OOS said it is on track to treble its workforce with a mixture of full-time staff and contractors in the coming months to support their tier one clients, in both commercial diving and asset management/equipment servicing sector.

OOS have also recently expanded its Aberdeen footprint to include a further unit to form a dedicated service centre at their Portlethen facility.