Ørsted Hails First Borssele 1 & 2 Inter-Array Link

Photo: Ørsted

Danish developer Ørsted has seen the first inter-array cable set up at its Borssele 1 & 2 offshore wind complex in the Netherlands.

Borssele 1 and 2 are located around 23 kilometers off the Dutch coast in 14 to 36 meters of water.

The dutch offshore contractor Van Oord is responsible for the transportation, installation and burial of the 94 inter-array cables with a total length of 167 kilometers.

The company’s cable-laying vessel Nexus, partnered with ‘Dig-It’ trencher is carrying out the installation and burial of the cables.

The CLV Nexus has also recently installed the first inter-array cable on the Blauwwind consortium Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea.

Cabling specialist Nexans is delivering Borssele 1 and 2 66 kV submarine inter-array cable with associated accessories under a five-year framework deal.

The subsea array cables for Borssele 1 and 2 have been produced at the Nexans Germany plant in Hanover, with cable accessories supplied from Nexans Euromold facility based in Erembodegem, Belgium.

