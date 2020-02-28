Kraken Makes 2020 TSX Venture Top 50 List

zoom Karl Kenny, president and CEO of Kraken

Canada-based underwater sensors & robotics specialist Kraken has been recognized by the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange as a 2020 Top 50 Company.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the strongest companies on TSX Venture Exchange by share price appreciation, trading volume amount, and market capitalization growth.

Karl Kenny, president and CEO of Kraken, said: “We are honored for the second year in a row to be recognized as a Top 50 company within the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

“This is another validation point of the hard work of our employees. Building upon another year of strong growth, we look forward to bringing more success to our company and shareholders in 2020.”