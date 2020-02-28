Ocean Infinity Scores ExxonMobil Guyana Survey Work

Ocean Infinity has secured a contract from ExxonMobil for geophysical and geotechnical data acquisition within the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

The company will carry out high-resolution autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) survey, simultaneously deploying its AUVs in water depths of between 70 meters and 2150 meters over an area of approximately 3,100 square kilometers.

The company recently expanded its AUV fleet, and through innovation in battery technology sees this award as testament to its efforts to use sustainable technology to gather information.

Paul Helmore, Ocean Infinity’s CCO, said: “We are very pleased to be supporting ExxonMobil in Guyana with our advanced data acquisition technology, to help them identify and evaluate seabed conditions on the Stabroek Block. Our innovative use of sustainable, low-impact technology will support their development of the acreage and ultimately to meet the region’s growing energy demand. This contract award is further evidence of Ocean Infinity’s ability to provide pioneering, eco-friendly solutions to major players within the energy sector.”

