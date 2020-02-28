Southern Cross Achieves 800G with Ciena’s WaveLogic 5

Southern Cross has connected the first single-wavelength 800G across a live production network using Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics.

The new 800G channel speed ran error-free on Southern Cross’ live production network between two large, global data centers on the U.S. West Coast and demonstrated record-breaking spectral efficiencies, Ciena said.

Southern Cross will begin volume deployment of WL5e in the second calendar quarter of 2020 across various segments of its network, including Trans-Pacific submarine cables and terrestrial cables across U.S. West Coast and New Zealand.

Southern Cross currently owns and operates a Trans-Pacific submarine cable network connecting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Hawaii to the mainland United States. The network has 28,900 kilometers of submarine cables and 1,600 kilometers of terrestrial fiber optic cables.

Southern Cross is currently implementing a third high-capacity route to its ecosystem, the Southern Cross NEXT project, which is due for completion by the end of 2021 with a planned capability of 72Tbs+.

“As many internet service providers are looking to the submarine cable industry to provide reliable connectivity to their customers, leading operators like Southern Cross need networks that can adapt to fluctuating connectivity demands. With WaveLogic 5, we are delivering the industry’s first 800G solution and reinforcing our leadership in providing the highest performance optics in the market,” said Rick Seeto, vice president and general manager of Asia-Pacific and Japan, Ciena

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Ciena Beefs Up EIG Subsea Cable System

The Europe India Gateway (EIG) submarine cable system has been upgraded to accelerate and strengthen connectivity ...

read more →

Telxius BRUSA Cable Achieves 160 Tbps with Ciena WaveLogic 5

Telxius’ BRUSA submarine cable has reached record 550 Gbps single-wavelength channel speeds during an ...

read more →

Van Oord Lays First Borssele III & IV Inter-Array Cable

Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus has set up the first inter-array cable on the Borssele III & IV ...

read more →

Fugro to Pay $26.8M for Charter Termination

Dutch subsea and survey specialist Fugro said it has lost an arbitration case involving Tasik Toba Subsea over ...

read more →

Van Oord-Hellenic Cables Selects First Subsea CPS

Van Oord-Cablel Hellenic Cables consortium has selected First Subsea to supply Cable Protection System (CPS) for ...

read more →

CSV Southern Ocean Wins More Work Off India

The construction support vessel Southern Ocean, owned by a joint venture between Bourbon Offshore Norway and ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Ciena Boosts IMEWE Submarine Cable

IMEWE (India-Middle East-Western Europe), the ultra-high capacity fiber optic submarine cable system, is deploying ...

read more →

Telstra Firms Up Southern Cross Deal

Spark and the Southern Cross Cable Network (Southern Cross) shareholders have signed agreements and received ...

read more →

Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia

Ciena has recently appointed Judi Hartono as Country Head of Indonesia. He brings a significant amount of industry ...

read more →

Bourbon-Oceanteam CSV Southern Ocean Gets Fugro Job

Bourbon and Oceanteam jointly owned construction support vessel (CSV) Southern Ocean will aid Fugro in a deepwater ...

read more →

Crosslake Taps Ciena for Toronto – New York Link

Crosslake Fibre will light up the lowest latency cable between Toronto and New York City using Ciena’s optical ...

read more →

Spectrum Starts New 3D Survey in UK Southern North Sea

Spectrum has started the first phase of a new high-density regional multi-client 3D survey in the UK’s ...

read more →

CSV Southern Ocean Stays with McDermott

McDermott and Fugro have agreed on an extension of the CSV Southern Ocean current charter to allow McDermott to ...

read more →

C-Odyssey Wraps Up Concrete Mattress Installation Project

Leask Marine’s C-Odyssey vessel has provided marine services for Scottish and Southern Electricity’s ...

read more →

CSV Southern Ocean Wins Fugro Support Contract Off Australia

CSV Southern Ocean has entered into a contract with Fugro to undertake a program of IRM work offshore Australia. ...

read more →