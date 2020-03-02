EC-OG Aims to Boost Its Subsea Energy Storage Tech

Clean energy specialists East Coast Oil and Gas Engineering (EC-OG) has completed a six-figure investment in its HALO subsea energy storage technology.

The bulk of the investment, in CNC battery cell welding equipment and automated battery module test systems, will be used to simplify the manufacturing process of EC-OG’s proprietary subsea energy storage systems.

The battery manufacturing plant has been installed at EC-OG’s research and development hub located on the Nevis Business Park, near it’s Bridge of Don base.

In addition to supporting manufacturing of EC-OG’s HALO and Subsea Power Hub products, the new battery manufacturing facilities should allow EC-OG to rapid prototype new battery module designs, as well as create custom battery products. This creates a new service offering for EC-OG, building on the company’s existing in-house battery and subsea engineering expertise.

Jonny Moroney, projects director, said: “Having the facilities to manufacture our battery systems in-house will allow us to maintain control of our supply chain and substantially reduce the overall build time of our HALO and Subsea Power Hub systems. Safety is critical, so automating the build and test process allows EC-OG to offer a higher quality product using fully repeatable manufacturing and test processes.”

“Not only will this investment allow us to improve on the high-quality standards that our clients demand, it’ll open up new opportunities for the company,” added Paul Slorach, business development director.

“Electrification of subsea systems and the use of renewable energy technologies will mean big changes to the offshore oil & gas industry in the coming years. The industry needs to embrace clean energy and we see a number of opportunities for batteries and alternative energy storage systems within subsea oil & gas production. EC-OG is committed to being at the forefront of the industries decarbonisation process.”