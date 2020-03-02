MacArtney Tests Renewable Tool Concept for Siemens Gamesa

MacArtney has completed site acceptance test of SG 11.0-193 DD horizontal single blade mounting tool for Siemens Gamesa at Østerild test centre.

Following the site acceptance test, the SG 11.0-193 DD horizontal single blade mounting (HSBM) tool is ready for market.

The SG 11.0-193 DD HSBM tool will be ready for is already pre-approved for a German wind farm project.

The tool aligns the nacelle hub and allows for the horizontal mounting of each blade.

MacArtney’s project manager said: “Rotation of the hub of the nacelle for single blade installation is a critical and essential operation for the direct drive turbine blade installation required offshore. This was achieved by creating the physical workspace needed in a controlled environment, and the HSBM tool establishes a solid foundation for this function and operation.

“The development of the SG 11.0-193 DD factored in the dynamic implications, including physical dimension constraints, transport and mobility requirements, safety and ergonomic solutions.

“The MacArtney team met these challenges with innovation and professionalism; the successful outcome demonstrates this. A result that was also achieved due to combined and positive teamwork between MacArtney and Siemens Gamesa.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

MacArtney Eyes Future Growth

Denmark-based subsea technology company MacArtney has announced it plans to focus on improving and strengthening ...

read more →

Vos Prodect Bags Van Oord Contract for Windpark Fryslân

Van Oord has awarded Vos Prodect Innovations (VPI) a contract to supply cable hang-off systems for Windpark ...

read more →

MacArtney Introduces eLARS

MacArtney is launching an all-new, all-electric launch and recovery system for the ocean space market. The new ...

read more →

MacArtney Expands Operations with Italian Branch

MacArtney Underwater Technology is set to launch its newest operation, MacArtney Italy, supporting local Italian ...

read more →

MacArtney Tech for MMT

MacArtney has recently supplied the latest NEXUS MK C multiplexer to Swedish marine survey specialist MMT. The ...

read more →

MacArtney Canada Adds Head of Sales

MacArtney Canada has appointed Darren E. Penney as head of Item Sales for Central and Eastern Canada. Previously ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

MacArtney's Integrated System Solution for Research Vessel

MacArtney has supplied an integrated system solution for the new Swedish research vessel, the R/V Svea. MacArtney ...

read more →

MacArtney's Fifth Research Vessel LARS Delivery in APAC

MacArtney has provided a third, fourth and fifth Launch and Recovery System in the Asia Pacific market this year ...

read more →

MacArtney Unmanned Winch Systems for Raytheon

MacArtney continues to supply defence specialists Raytheon with winch solutions. The deal will see MacArtney ...

read more →

IMCA to Hold Marine Energy Seminar in Amsterdam

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) is to hold a Marine Renewable Energy Seminar on 25 ...

read more →

Olympic Subsea Secures Vessel Work in Renewables Market

Olympic Subsea has entered into an agreement with Adwen GmbH, a subsidiary of Siemens Gamesa, for the multipurpose ...

read more →

Acergy Viking Stays on Siemens Gamesa Duty

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has extended the charter of Eidesvik’s vessel Acergy Viking by one additional ...

read more →

SubConn Expands Production Capacity

SubConn, in collaboration with MacArtney, has invested in expanding its production facilities. The company has ...

read more →

MacArtney Canada Moves to COVE Offices

MacArtney Canada has moved into new offices at the COVE, a Centre for Ocean Ventures & Entrepreneurship in ...

read more →

MacArtney Opens Workshop Facilities at Denmark HQ

MacArtney has established a workshop facilities at its headquarters in Denmark. MacArtney HQ recently repurposed ...

read more →