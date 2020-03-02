MacArtney Tests Renewable Tool Concept for Siemens Gamesa

MacArtney has completed site acceptance test of SG 11.0-193 DD horizontal single blade mounting tool for Siemens Gamesa at Østerild test centre.

Following the site acceptance test, the SG 11.0-193 DD horizontal single blade mounting (HSBM) tool is ready for market.

The SG 11.0-193 DD HSBM tool will be ready for is already pre-approved for a German wind farm project.

The tool aligns the nacelle hub and allows for the horizontal mounting of each blade.

MacArtney’s project manager said: “Rotation of the hub of the nacelle for single blade installation is a critical and essential operation for the direct drive turbine blade installation required offshore. This was achieved by creating the physical workspace needed in a controlled environment, and the HSBM tool establishes a solid foundation for this function and operation.

“The development of the SG 11.0-193 DD factored in the dynamic implications, including physical dimension constraints, transport and mobility requirements, safety and ergonomic solutions.

“The MacArtney team met these challenges with innovation and professionalism; the successful outcome demonstrates this. A result that was also achieved due to combined and positive teamwork between MacArtney and Siemens Gamesa.”