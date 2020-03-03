Allseas Transforming Drillship to Seafloor Mining Vessel

Allseas has acquired the former 228 meters long ultra-deepwater drillship Vitoria 10000 for conversion to a polymetallic nodule collection vessel.

In partnership with DeepGreen Metals, Allseas is developing a deep-sea mineral collection system to recover polymetallic nodules from the ocean floor and transfer them to the surface for transportation to shore.

The nodules contain high grades of nickel, manganese, copper and cobalt—key metals required for building electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy technologies.

The ship will be converted to accommodate the pilot nodule collection system currently being engineered by Allseas. As a former drill ship, its configuration is said to be well-suited for modifications that will enable the deployment at sea of a 4.5 kilometre-long riser currently being developed by Allseas. After the nodules have been collected and taken to shore they will be processed using a metallurgical flowsheet developed by DeepGreen.

Allseas is excited to be involved in the exploration of the deep ocean for these important metals,” says Edward Heerema, Allseas founder and president. “Deep-sea polymetallic nodule collection represents a new frontier and a new exciting chapter in Allseas’ history. With our offshore expertise and innovative capability, we can develop creative technical solutions for this new industry.”

Allseas expects the vessel to be operational for pilot nodule collection tests by mid 2021.

To have partners like Allseas bring their engineering excellence and passion to help get this industry started makes us, and the industry, very fortunate,” said Gerard Barron, DeepGreen chairman and CEO.

“The green transition is going to require hundreds of millions of tonnes of nickel, copper and cobalt, and our research shows that ocean polymetallic nodules could provide society with these critical minerals at a fraction of the environmental and social impacts associated with land-based extraction.”

In partnership with the world’s leading ocean scientists, DeepGreen is currently undertaking the world’s largest integrated ocean surface-to-seabed research program to fully understand the impact of collecting nodules from the ocean floor. In addition to generating new scientific knowledge of the Pacific Ocean, insights generated from this research will enable Allseas to design technology solutions that minimize environmental impact of nodule collection operations.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Port of Antwerp Deploys Plastic Catcher Supplied by Allseas

Port of Antwerp has recently deployed a system to catch plastic designed by Allseas. The port authority said that ...

read more →

Allseas Suspends Nord Stream 2 Pipelay Works

Allseas has suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities, in anticipation of the enactment of the National ...

read more →

First Subsea Provides Lifting Tools for Allseas

First Subsea has received a contract to supply three Ballgrab Internal Lifting Tools (ILT) to Allseas. The tools ...

read more →

Damen and Bakker Sliedrecht to Build New Mining Vessel

Damen Shipyards Group and Bakker Sliedrecht have joined forces in the construction of a new complex offshore ...

read more →

Allseas Nets Barossa Export Pipeline Contract

Allseas Group has been awarded gas export pipeline contract for the Barossa project, offshore Australia. The ...

read more →

Repsol Picks Allseas for Gyda Platform Removal Task

Repsol Norge has awarded Allseas an EPRD contract for the removal, transfer, load-in to shore and disposal of its ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

WFS Technologies Supports Allseas Pipelay Ops

Allseas has chosen WFS Technologies’ new Seatooth Pipelogger for the real-time measurement of process temperature ...

read more →

AML MVP to Boost NSCC’s Seafloor Mapping

A newly acquired AML Moving Vessel Profiler (MVP) will help Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) develop improved ...

read more →

Allseas Buys Dutch OTEC Firm

Swiss marine contractor Allseas has acquired Bluerise, a specialist developer of Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion ...

read more →

Wärtsilä Installs HiTE System Onboard Lorelay Pipelayer

Wärtsilä has installed its Serck Como Horizontal Tube Evaporator (HiTE) fresh water production system onboard the ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (June 10 – June ...

read more →

DeepGreen and Allseas Form Seafloor Mining Alliance

DeepGreen Metals and Allseas Group have formed a strategic partnership, bringing DeepGreen’s expertise in ...

read more →

Report: Impact of Deep-Sea Mining Can Last Decades

A new study shows that the impacts of seabed mining on deep-sea ecosystems can persist for decades. Scientists at ...

read more →

Damen Starts Construction of De Beers Marine's New Vessel

Damen Shipyards Group and De Beers Marine Namibia have marked the beginning of construction on a new offshore ...

read more →

Nautilus to Be Delisted form TSX

Nautilus Minerals common shares will be delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) effective at the close of market ...

read more →