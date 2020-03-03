EMGS Sets Sight on Namibia Multi-Client Campaign

Norwegian geophysical services company EMGS has received a letter of intent with a minimum value of USD 3.6 million from an undisclosed customer on behalf of a JV block consortium, offshore Namibia.

Under the terms of the pending data licensing agreement, a final survey option type and license fee is expected to be determined by the customer within end of Q1 2020.

Under the terms of the letter of intent, the customer should pre-fund a new multi-client CSEM data acquisition in the Walvis Basin using EMGS’s next generation DeepBlue, a deep-towed source developed under a joint industry project involving Shell and Equinor.

In addition, EMGS will provide data processing, inversion with 3D Gauss-Newton and integrated interpretation services.

Subject to final contract exchange and regulatory permits, including an environmental clearance certificate, survey acquisition is expected to start between 1 May and 1 August 2020 using the vessel Atlantic Guardian.

CEO of EMGS, Bjørn Petter Lindhom, said: “We’re delighted to receive this letter of intent for a multi-client campaign in the Walvis Basin. Securing this additional commitment in Namibia also enables EMGS to convert an existing acquisition contract in Block 2113A, announced by EMGS in August 2019 with Nabirm Global, from a vessel of opportunity with backstop, to a firm survey commitment in 2020.

“We continue to engage with customers with a view to further expand the planned data coverage to provide a first-class CSEM dataset extending between the Walvis & Orange Basins, where several high impact, deep-water exploration wells are planned in 2020.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

EMGS Reports Q4 and Full-Year Profit

Norwegian geophysical services company EMGS has returned to profit as revenues hiked close to 180 percent for the ...

read more →

EMGS Vessel Utilization Increases

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has seen an increase in vessel utilization for the fourth quarter 2019 at 80% ...

read more →

EMGS Swings to Profit

Norwegian geophysical services company EMGS has returned to profit as revenues hiked more than fourfold for the ...

read more →

EMGS Bags USD 8 Million Deal

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a USD 8 million multi-client contract from an undisclosed customer. ...

read more →

EMGS Vessel Activity Increases

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has recorded vessel utilization of 73% for the third quarter 2019 compared with ...

read more →

EMGS Wins Namibia Work

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has been awarded a contract from Nabirm for a proprietary 3D controlled source ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

EMGS Hikes Revenues

Norwegian geophysical services company EMGS has reduced its quarterly loss as revenues almost doubled for the ...

read more →

EMGS’ Vessel Activity Increases

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has seen vessel utilization for the second quarter 2019 at 73% compared with 31% ...

read more →

EMGS in New Norwegian Barents Sea Survey

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has entered into an agreement for a fully pre-funded multi-client 3D CSEM survey ...

read more →

EMGS Cuts Losses

Norwegian geophysical services company EMGS has halved its quarterly loss as revenues more than doubled for the ...

read more →

EMGS Scores New Contract

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a multi-year call-off acquisition contract from a repeat but ...

read more →

EMGS Inks Well Calibration Study Deal with Equinor

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has signed an agreement for its second full-scale CSEM well calibration study ...

read more →

EMGS Vessel Activity Drops

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has recorded vessel utilization for the first quarter 2019 at 11% compared with ...

read more →

EMGS Confirms Spirit Energy Survey Deal

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has entered into a final contract with Spirit Energy Norway, on behalf of the ...

read more →

EMGS Gets LoI for Norwegian Barents Sea Survey

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a letter of intent for a fully pre-funded multi-client survey in ...

read more →