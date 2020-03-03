EMGS Sets Sight on Namibia Multi-Client Campaign

Norwegian geophysical services company EMGS has received a letter of intent with a minimum value of USD 3.6 million from an undisclosed customer on behalf of a JV block consortium, offshore Namibia.

Under the terms of the pending data licensing agreement, a final survey option type and license fee is expected to be determined by the customer within end of Q1 2020.

Under the terms of the letter of intent, the customer should pre-fund a new multi-client CSEM data acquisition in the Walvis Basin using EMGS’s next generation DeepBlue, a deep-towed source developed under a joint industry project involving Shell and Equinor.

In addition, EMGS will provide data processing, inversion with 3D Gauss-Newton and integrated interpretation services.

Subject to final contract exchange and regulatory permits, including an environmental clearance certificate, survey acquisition is expected to start between 1 May and 1 August 2020 using the vessel Atlantic Guardian.

CEO of EMGS, Bjørn Petter Lindhom, said: “We’re delighted to receive this letter of intent for a multi-client campaign in the Walvis Basin. Securing this additional commitment in Namibia also enables EMGS to convert an existing acquisition contract in Block 2113A, announced by EMGS in August 2019 with Nabirm Global, from a vessel of opportunity with backstop, to a firm survey commitment in 2020.

“We continue to engage with customers with a view to further expand the planned data coverage to provide a first-class CSEM dataset extending between the Walvis & Orange Basins, where several high impact, deep-water exploration wells are planned in 2020.“