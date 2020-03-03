Equinor Discovers Oil in North Sea’s Sigrun East

Equinor and its partner Neptune have found oil in the Sigrun East prospect in the North Sea.

Recoverable resources are estimated at between 7 and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent.

“Sigrun East is a win-win. Exploring near existing infrastructure we prove resources that can be profitably realized, while producing with low CO2 emissions,” said Nick Ashton, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration in Norway and the UK.

Exploration wells 15/3-12S and 15/3-12AT2 in production licence PL025/187 were drilled some 11 kilometers south-east of the Gudrun field.

The main well proved oil in three zones in moderate-quality sandstone in the Hugin formation.

The Sigrun East wells are follow-up wells to the Sigrun appraisal well (15/3-11) drilled in 2018. The aim was to prove extra resources and clarify the commercial basis.

Based on the positive exploration results efforts aimed at developing and producing the oil via the Gudrun field will be initiated, which could provide significant added value, the company noted.

The wells were drilled by the West Phoenix drilling rig to a vertical depth (TD) of 3810 meters and 4038 meters respectively in 109 meters of water. The rig will now move to PL889 in the Norwegian Sea to drill a new exploration well.

The wells were drilled as sole risk wells by Equinor Energy (75%) and Neptune Energy Norge (25%). The partners in PL025/187 are Equinor Energy (36%, operator), Neptune Energy Norge (25%), OMV Norge (24%), and Repsol Norge (15%).