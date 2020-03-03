Equinor Discovers Oil in North Sea’s Sigrun East

Equinor and its partner Neptune have found oil in the Sigrun East prospect in the North Sea.

Recoverable resources are estimated at between 7 and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent.

“Sigrun East is a win-win. Exploring near existing infrastructure we prove resources that can be profitably realized, while producing with low CO2 emissions,” said Nick Ashton, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration in Norway and the UK.

Exploration wells 15/3-12S and 15/3-12AT2 in production licence PL025/187 were drilled some 11 kilometers south-east of the Gudrun field.

The main well proved oil in three zones in moderate-quality sandstone in the Hugin formation.

The Sigrun East wells are follow-up wells to the Sigrun appraisal well (15/3-11) drilled in 2018. The aim was to prove extra resources and clarify the commercial basis.

Based on the positive exploration results efforts aimed at developing and producing the oil via the Gudrun field will be initiated, which could provide significant added value, the company noted.

The wells were drilled by the West Phoenix drilling rig to a vertical depth (TD) of 3810 meters and 4038 meters respectively in 109 meters of water. The rig will now move to PL889 in the Norwegian Sea to drill a new exploration well.

The wells were drilled as sole risk wells by Equinor Energy (75%) and Neptune Energy Norge (25%). The partners in PL025/187 are Equinor Energy (36%, operator), Neptune Energy Norge (25%), OMV Norge (24%), and Repsol Norge (15%).

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Magseis Fairfield Gets Equinor Deal Renewal

Equinor has renewed the management and operational contractual relationship with Magseis Fairfield for the ...

read more →

Equinor Hires DeepOcean for Subsea IRM Services in 2020

DeepOcean has secured a contract from Equinor for subsea IRM services in 2020. The contract has a duration of up to ...

read more →

Equinor in Increased Oil Recovery Project from St. Malo

Equinor has sanctioned a waterflood project in the St. Malo field in the US Gulf of Mexico. This waterflood ...

read more →

Equinor Secures Approval for Extended Operation of Tordis

Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) Norway has given Equinor consent to use the facilities on the Tordis field beyond ...

read more →

PSA Approves Equinor's Vigdis Operation Extension

Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) Norway has given Equinor a consent to use the facilities on the Vigdis field ...

read more →

Equinor Completes Increase of Interest in Johan Sverdrup

Equinor has completed the sale of shares in Lundin Petroleum and acquisition of further direct interest in Johan ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

BOEM OKs Equinor – Shell Caesar Tonga Deal

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has approved Equinor and Shell’s transaction, whereby Equinor exercised its ...

read more →

Equinor Gets Utgard Start-Up Nod from NPD

Equinor has received a consent from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate to start-up the Utgard field in the North ...

read more →

New Oil Discovery for Equinor at Utsira High

Equinor and partners Lundin and Spirit Energy have made a small oil discovery in production licence 167 at the ...

read more →

CGG Nets Processing Contract from Equinor for Johan Sverdrup

Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division, has been awarded a contract by Equinor for the ...

read more →

Equinor Picks NKT for Johan Sverdrup 2 - Gina Krog Link

NKT has been awarded the turnkey project from Equinor for the 132 kV high-voltage cable connecting the oil and gas ...

read more →

HullWiper Bags Equinor Contract

HullWiper has signed a hull cleaning frame agreement with Equinor for its fleet of oil and gas tankers operating in ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Lands Subsea Deal for Johan Sverdrup Development

TechnipFMC has secured a subsea contract, worth between $75 million and $250 million, by Equinor for the Johan ...

read more →

Equinor Extends with Island Wellserver

Island Offshore and TIOS will continue as supplier of light well intervention services (LWI) for Equinor, with a ...

read more →

Oceaneering Gets Equinor Contract Renewal

Oceaneering International has secured a contract renewal from Equinor, covering the provision of maintenance, ...

read more →