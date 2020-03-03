InterMoor Wraps Up Project on Mampu-1 FPSO Off Malaysia

InterMoor has recently transported and installed a new electric submersible pump (ESP) system as part of the MaMPU-1 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility upgrade for a wellhead platform project in Malaysia.

The work for MISC Offshore Floating Terminals Dua (MOFT2), a subsidiary of MISC Berhad, included project management, engineering and offshore operations for the heavy lift of the ESP power generation module onto the MaMPU-1 FPSO facility, which is located offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

The project also included the installation of a 1.26 km dynamic subsea power cable between the FPSO facility and the Tarpon platform.

InterMoor provided MOFT2 with a single interface to an integrated service that combined project management, engineering and surveying capabilities, and flexible cable laying equipment from within the Acteon group.

Simon Gatcliffe, vice president, InterMoor Asia Pacific, said, “As is increasingly common in the industry, the project had a tight timeline between award and installation, and the work took place in a congested subsea environment. Offshore operations had to take place during the high-risk monsoon season in Malaysia. We addressed these issues by incorporating additional safety factors into our engineering work, adding alternative routes and scenarios to the offshore procedures, and using our long-standing experience with floating assets to ensure careful planning and increased coordination. I am very proud of our team for overcoming numerous challenges to deliver this multifaceted project safely and ahead of schedule.”

As part of the integrated service, InterMoor chartered a construction support vessel for the core installation and an anchor-handling tug and barge for the transport of the module and structures.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

New Engineering Manager Joins InterMoor in Aberdeen

InterMoor has welcomed Stuart Brazewell as a new engineering manager in Aberdeen. As the engineering manager, ...

read more →

MODEC, Mitsui, MOL, Marubeni in FPSO Charter for Marlim

MODEC, Mitsui, MOL and Marubeni have agreed to invest in a long-term charter business, currently promoted by MODEC, ...

read more →

InterMoor Kicks Off FPSO Chain Inspection Works Off Brazil

InterMoor has started working on a chain inspection job offshore Brazil, in partnership with 3 other Acteon Group ...

read more →

MDL Wraps Up North Sea FPSO Job

MDL has carried out a complete overhaul of a number of lifting equipment on board a North Sea FPSO, in the ...

read more →

InterMoor Delivers FPSO Mooring Project Off West Africa

InterMoor has recently wrapped up FPSO mooring installation project offshore West Africa. Acteon’s mooring ...

read more →

JX Nippon Begins Commercial Production from Layang

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation, together with PETRONAS Carigali, has started commercial oil ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Shearwater in Malaysia Seismic for Repsol

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded hybrid node and towed streamer seismic survey by Repsol Oil & Gas ...

read more →

Neodrill and InterMoor Enter Global Cooperation Agreement

Neodrill has signed a global cooperation agreement with InterMoor, the global provider of mooring, foundations and ...

read more →

Shell Wraps Up Gumusut-Kakap Phase 2 Project in Malaysia

Sabah Shell Petroleum, the operator of the Gumusut-Kakap (GK) semi Floating Production System located offshore ...

read more →

InterMoor Provides Mooring Equipment for Alba FSU

InterMoor has been awarded a contract to supply mooring equipment for the completion of a mooring integrity project ...

read more →

COOEC Selects InterMoor for South China Sea Project

InterMoor has signed a contract with COOEC, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), to ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service in FPSO Mooring Deal in Gulf of Guinea

Maersk Supply Service has been chosen to deliver an integrated FPSO mooring installation and replacement solution ...

read more →

Total in Second FPSO Launch at Kaombo

Total has started up production on Kaombo Sul, the second floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit of ...

read more →

Alam Bags Pipeline Deal from Vestigo Offshore Malaysia

Alam Maritim Resources has secured a contract for the provision of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, ...

read more →

2H Offshore Wraps Up Installation Project Off Malaysia

2H Offshore, a riser and conductor specialist in subsea services group Acteon, has completed the installation of a ...

read more →