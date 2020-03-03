InterMoor Wraps Up Project on Mampu-1 FPSO Off Malaysia

InterMoor has recently transported and installed a new electric submersible pump (ESP) system as part of the MaMPU-1 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility upgrade for a wellhead platform project in Malaysia.

The work for MISC Offshore Floating Terminals Dua (MOFT2), a subsidiary of MISC Berhad, included project management, engineering and offshore operations for the heavy lift of the ESP power generation module onto the MaMPU-1 FPSO facility, which is located offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

The project also included the installation of a 1.26 km dynamic subsea power cable between the FPSO facility and the Tarpon platform.

InterMoor provided MOFT2 with a single interface to an integrated service that combined project management, engineering and surveying capabilities, and flexible cable laying equipment from within the Acteon group.

Simon Gatcliffe, vice president, InterMoor Asia Pacific, said, “As is increasingly common in the industry, the project had a tight timeline between award and installation, and the work took place in a congested subsea environment. Offshore operations had to take place during the high-risk monsoon season in Malaysia. We addressed these issues by incorporating additional safety factors into our engineering work, adding alternative routes and scenarios to the offshore procedures, and using our long-standing experience with floating assets to ensure careful planning and increased coordination. I am very proud of our team for overcoming numerous challenges to deliver this multifaceted project safely and ahead of schedule.”

As part of the integrated service, InterMoor chartered a construction support vessel for the core installation and an anchor-handling tug and barge for the transport of the module and structures.