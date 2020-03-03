Seabird Gets Petrel Explorer Charter Extension

Seabird Exploration has received an extension of the ‘Petrel Explorer’ time charter party.

The charter period is now firm until May 31, 2020.

Furthermore, the company has received indicative bid interest from a prospective buyer of the vessel.

Given the positive market backdrop, the company’s preferred strategy for the vessel is to maintain exposure through the current charter party, SeaBird said.

However, pending further extensions, the company may seek a new owner for the vessel.

