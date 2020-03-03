Seatronics Becomes Kongsberg Mesotech Dealer in Africa

Seatronics, an Acteon company, will now act as a reseller of Kongsberg Mesotech and underwater positioning products for the African region.

Seatronics said it has identified significant opportunities for its VALOR observation-class ROV which will be offered to the region as an integrated package utilising the latest Kongsberg technologies.

The Kongsberg MicroPAP, cNode Micro transponder and the Flexview Sonar system together with VALOR should offer unprecedented visualisation and tracking capability to Seatronics local clients.

Kongsberg’s product portfolio also boasts the M3 sonar system. Unique to the M3 Sonar is the patented eIQ (enhanced image quality) mode of operation that generates multibeam images with incredible clarity with the ability to produce real-time 3D point clouds enabling fast target or object detection, Seatronics explains.

Brett Laurenson, head of business development – Europe & Africa, Seatronics said “It’s fantastic that Kongsberg have shown faith in Seatronics and the capabilities of the VALOR ROV, we look forward to working closely with one another to the benefit of our valued customers in Africa.”

Spencer Collins, vice president sales Subsea, Kongsberg Maritime, said: “We are pleased that Seatronics have chosen to integrate Kongsberg products on the VALOR ROV to provide world class positioning and imaging, delivering a truly high-performance solution to meet the demands of the African observation class ROV market.”

