Shearwater in Black Sea Survey for Total Off Bulgaria

Shearwater GeoServices has secured an award of a large towed streamer 3D acquisition and Fast Track processing project in the Black Sea by Total E&P Bulgaria.

The survey covers 5,500 sq. km in the Han Asparuh block 1-21 using Flexisource triple source together with Fast Track processing enabled by Shearwater’s proprietary Reveal software.

The three-month survey starts in Q1 2020 and will be carried out by the Oceanic Vega.

“Shearwater has a strong working relationship with Total from the execution of multiple projects and we have through 2019 built a unique working experience in the Black Sea,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

“The combination of these two strengths, positions this project for success. We welcome the award and the opportunity to work for Total in Bulgaria.”