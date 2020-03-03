Shearwater in Black Sea Survey for Total Off Bulgaria

Shearwater GeoServices has secured an award of a large towed streamer 3D acquisition and Fast Track processing project in the Black Sea by Total E&P Bulgaria.

The survey covers 5,500 sq. km in the Han Asparuh block 1-21 using Flexisource triple source together with Fast Track processing enabled by Shearwater’s proprietary Reveal software.

The three-month survey starts in Q1 2020 and will be carried out by the Oceanic Vega.

Shearwater has a strong working relationship with Total from the execution of multiple projects and we have through 2019 built a unique working experience in the Black Sea,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

“The combination of these two strengths, positions this project for success. We welcome the award and the opportunity to work for Total in Bulgaria.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Shearwater in New Seismic Campaign for ONGC in India

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition campaign by ONGC in Western Offshore ...

read more →

Shearwater Shoots Seismic for Shell in Black Sea

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a seismic acquisition contract by Royal Dutch Shell (Shell) in the Black Sea. ...

read more →

Shearwater Adds Second Vessel for South America Survey

Shearwater GeoServices has expanded the previously announced South America survey to two vessels, and confirmed the ...

read more →

Shearwater in New Eastern Mediterranean Seismic Survey

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a new 3D seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean. The one-month survey will ...

read more →

Shearwater Gets South Africa Seismic Project from Total

Shearwater GeoServices has received a conditional letter of award for a 2D seismic acquisition and fast-track ...

read more →

Shearwater in 3D Isometrix Seismic Survey for Ecopetrol

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D Isometrix seismic survey by Colombia’s Ecopetrol. It will be ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Shearwater Bags Seismic Project in Turkey

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a seismic acquisition and depth processing contract by Türkiye Petrolleri ...

read more →

Shearwater Strengthens Brazil Footprint

Shearwater GeoServices has established a new Brazilian subsidiary ‘Shearwater GeoServices do Brasil Ltda’ and ...

read more →

Shearwater Wraps Up Cambodia Seismic Shoot for KrisEnergy

Shearwater Geoservices has completed a 3D seismic survey for KrisEnergy, an independent upstream oil and gas ...

read more →

Shearwater Gets New Seismic Survey from Total Off Denmark

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 4D seismic survey by Total E&P Danmark over Tyra, Tyra SE and Roar ...

read more →

Shearwater Gets Norwegian Sea Work by TGS

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D multi-client project in the Norwegian Sea by TGS. The survey is ...

read more →

Shearwater Deploys 10 Vessels for 2019 Summer Season

Shearwater has brought into operation a total of 10 vessels for the 2019 northern hemisphere summer season.   High ...

read more →

NPD Hires Shearwater for Barents Sea Shoot

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a contract for a Barents Sea seismic acquisition survey with full data ...

read more →

Shearwater in Troll Unit Seismic Shoot for Equinor

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract for a 4D seismic survey at the Troll Unit by Equinor, to be conducted ...

read more →

Shearwater Nets Turkey Seismic Deal

Shearwater GeoServices has secured seismic acquisition and depth processing contract by Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim ...

read more →