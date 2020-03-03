Subsea 7 Wins Barossa SURF Scope

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract contract between $300 million and $500 million by ConocoPhillips Australia to deliver the SURF scope for the Barossa project, 300 kilometers offshore Darwin, Australia.

Subsea 7’s scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of 36 kilometers of flowlines and associated client-supplied risers, umbilicals and subsea structures in water depths between 230 and 270 metres.

The offshore work scope is scheduled to occur in 2022 and 2023, using Subsea 7’s reel-lay and heavy construction vessels.

Andy Woolgar, vice president Australia and New Zealand for Subsea 7, said: “We are delighted to be working on this prestigious project which will utilise the full range of installation and pipelay capabilities that we have in Australia and illustrates how Subsea 7’s global technology portfolio allows us to deliver cost-effective solutions to our clients worldwide.”

The Barossa Project is a joint venture between ConocoPhillips Australia Barossa Pty Ltd (the Operator) (37.5%), SK E&S Australia Pty Ltd (37.5%) and Santos Offshore Pty Ltd (25%).

The development is currently awaiting final investment decision.

