Welaptega, STAT-Marine Complete Two Contracts in Nigeria

Welaptega has completed two contracts in West Africa, after establishing a strategic partnership with engineering and training organisation STAT-Marine Nigeria.

The Ashtead Technology-owned business inspected mooring systems on two floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels for ExxonMobil and Eni in Nigerian waters.

Welaptega undertook inspection services on Eni’s Abo FPSO, on the western edge of the Niger Delta, at water depths of 550-1100 meters. It also inspected moorings on ExxonMobil’s Usan FPSO in the Gulf of Guinea at depths of up to 850 meters.

Tyler de Gier, general manager at Welaptega, said: “This partnership is part of our ambitious growth strategy and the completion of two recent projects in the region highlights the importance of a local presence backed up by international capability for our clients.

“Nigeria is currently the largest oil producer in Africa, and our technology is ideally-placed to service assets and monitor corrosion caused by the warm Atlantic Ocean waters.

“Our partnership with STAT-Marine will ensure reliable and on-time project delivery for clients in the region.”

Ronye Egborge, managing director of STAT-Marine Nigeria, said: “STAT-Marine is known for excellence in subsea engineering and technical consultancy services.

“The partnership with Welaptega provides an opportunity for us to increase local expertise in underwater inspection of mooring systems and to grow our business in Nigeria. It is a win-win for both entities.”

 

