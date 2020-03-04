Cathie Boosts UK Team with New Cables Lead

Offshore geoscience and geotechnical engineering consultancy Cathie has recently appointed a senior engineer and cables lead Gareth Ellis to its Newcastle team.

Following two years of record growth, Cathie has recently significantly expanded its business based in Newcastle upon Tyne and continues to grow its London based team.

Taking over a new, bespoke office space, the company has doubled the size of its team of experts in Newcastle since 2018.

Having spent a number of years of his career as a cables package manager for several developers, and formerly as project manager and engineer on numerous subsea installation projects, Ellis’ role at Cathie will be to enhance and develop Cathie’s cable construction management capabilities, from development and contract stage, through to managing the supply and offshore installation.

Robin Comrie, managing director, said: “Having contracted Gareth before as a cable installation and trenching consultant, we are delighted to have him on board permanently. His offshore cables package management experience will be vital in Cathie’s ambition to expand the cable services we offer our clients as part of our mission to deliver ‘Expertise, seabed and below’.”

