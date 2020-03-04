Fugro Strengthens Belgian Footprint with OREX Buy

Fugro has acquired Belgian soil testing specialist OREX, including a 66.5 % share in Labomosan.

Fugro believes that the acquisition of OREX should strengthen its geoconsulting presence and advanced soil testing services in Belgium, where large investments in the infrastructure, water and power markets are predicted in the coming years.

A total of 30 full-time employees will join Fugro, including OREX’s management team.

Fugro will secure new premises near Brussels, which will include offices for consultants, workshops, and space for a new advanced soil testing laboratory. This move will allow the Belgian office to provide additional support to clients in France and Germany, in close collaboration with Fugro’s local French and German teams.

Ray Wood, Fugro’s global director for Land Site Characterisation: “This transaction positions Fugro well in central Europe by combining our strong consulting teams with increased advanced laboratory testing capabilities, thus securing a firm foundation for significant competitive advantage.”