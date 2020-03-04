OSRL Launches Mutual Aid Framework Deal for Subsea Members

Oil Spill Response Ltd (OSRL) has announced a new capability for its Subsea Well Intervention Services (SWIS) members, with the opportunity to join a mutual aid agreement and develop a framework for requesting access to additional personnel and assistance from other participating members during a response.

While the industry continues to demonstrate that it can cooperate rapidly and effectively in response to offshore incidents, a framework to guide the consideration of mutual aid and response assistance enables the industry to augment its capabilities in critical moments, as SWIS Director, Andy Myers, explains:-

“The inception of this agreement strengthens OSRL’s subsea service for industry, helping to answer personnel resourcing requirements during a response. Industry consortiums, such as OSRL, are built on principles that promote collaboration opportunities, such as this. In the event of an incident, we already see members coming together to offer resources and expertise. This framework formalises some of those relationships and fundamentally increases response capabilities when they are required most.”

IOGP Safety/Wells Director, Olav Skar, adds: “We believe that collaboration creates a better industry. This is a good example where collective insights and resources can improve the management of offshore incidents. We admire OSRL’s progress in this domain and look forward to building on the excellent cooperation we have enjoyed to date.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Ørsted Hails First Borssele 1 & 2 Inter-Array Link

Danish developer Ørsted has seen the first inter-array cable set up at its Borssele 1 & 2 offshore wind complex ...

read more →

Stork Worley Secures Neptune Energy Deal

Neptune Energy Netherlands has awarded a four-year framework agreement for brownfield modification to Stork Worley ...

read more →

STR Launches Singapore Office

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has officially opened its Singapore office in which the occasion was marked ...

read more →

Three60 Scores Neptune Energy Framework Deal

Three60 Energy has won a framework contract to deliver engineering and support services for Neptune Energy’s UKCS ...

read more →

Magseis Fairfield Gets Equinor Deal Renewal

Equinor has renewed the management and operational contractual relationship with Magseis Fairfield for the ...

read more →

Solstad and SBM Agree Normand Installer Extension

Solstad Offshore has secured a charter extension deal with SBM Offshore for the construction support vessel (CSV) ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Nexans, Eversource and Ørsted Ink North America Cable Deal

Nexans, Eversource and Ørsted have signed a framework agreement for North American offshore wind farm development ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (November 11 – ...

read more →

COVE Board of Directors Grows

The Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE) has recently welcomed five new members to its Board of ...

read more →

Omnisens Wins Ørsted Cable Monitoring Gig

Omnisens has been awarded a contract by Ørsted for the supply of fiber optic-based monitoring solutions. The 5+ ...

read more →

GCE Partners with German Subsea Monitoring Network

GCE Ocean Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Subsea Monitoring Network that allows ...

read more →

Global Marine Group in Cable Repair Deal with Ørsted

Global Marine Group (GMG), supported by its business units Global Marine, Global Offshore and CWind, has signed a ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (May 13 – May ...

read more →

Eidesvik and Seabed Geosolutions Ink Long-Term Charter Deal

Eidesvik said it has entered into a long-term master time charter agreement with Seabed Geosolutions. The deal ...

read more →

TenneT Signs Up Jan De Nul for Cable Repairs Off Germany

Jan De Nul  has been awarded a framework deal by TenneT for repairs of offshore high-voltage cables in the German ...

read more →