OSRL Launches Mutual Aid Framework Deal for Subsea Members

Oil Spill Response Ltd (OSRL) has announced a new capability for its Subsea Well Intervention Services (SWIS) members, with the opportunity to join a mutual aid agreement and develop a framework for requesting access to additional personnel and assistance from other participating members during a response.

While the industry continues to demonstrate that it can cooperate rapidly and effectively in response to offshore incidents, a framework to guide the consideration of mutual aid and response assistance enables the industry to augment its capabilities in critical moments, as SWIS Director, Andy Myers, explains:-

“The inception of this agreement strengthens OSRL’s subsea service for industry, helping to answer personnel resourcing requirements during a response. Industry consortiums, such as OSRL, are built on principles that promote collaboration opportunities, such as this. In the event of an incident, we already see members coming together to offer resources and expertise. This framework formalises some of those relationships and fundamentally increases response capabilities when they are required most.”

IOGP Safety/Wells Director, Olav Skar, adds: “We believe that collaboration creates a better industry. This is a good example where collective insights and resources can improve the management of offshore incidents. We admire OSRL’s progress in this domain and look forward to building on the excellent cooperation we have enjoyed to date.”