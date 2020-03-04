PGS in Campos Basin 3D Shoot

Seismic contractor Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) has recently kicked off the first GeoStreamer X MultiClient 3D seismic survey offshore Brazil.

The Campos Deepwater GeoStreamer X project will deliver seismic data over the deepwater portion of northern Campos Basin.

Ramform Titan arrived in Brazil on schedule and started operations on 25 February, just north of the Tropic of Capricorn and west of the Marlim field in the Campos Basin.

PGS’ flagship seismic survey vessel is towing the largest acquisition spread ever deployed in Brazil, comprising over 140 000 meters of active multisensor streamers.

The survey will provide the first 3D data over blocks offered in the upcoming 17th bidding round, will inform operators on drilling decisions in 14th Bidding Round blocks, and should improve subsurface imaging of the presalt section outboard of Campos Basin oil giants, including Roncador, Albacore, and Marlim.

According to PGS, first data should be available in Q4 2020.

 

