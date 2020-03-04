Teledyne Rolls Out New USV

Subsea visualization technology and unmanned marine vehicles specialist Teledyne Marine has released a new unmanned survey vessel – the TELEDYNE Z-BOAT 1800-T.

The survey vessel will be equipped with Trimble’s high-precision GNSS heading receiver and is compatible with Trimble Marine Construction (TMC) software, enabling marine construction/dredging projects to run efficiently and be monitored in real time.

THE TELEDYNE Z-BOATTM 1800-T, designed and manufactured by Teledyne Oceanscience, is a high-resolution shallow water hydrographic unmanned survey vehicle with the newly released Odom Hydrographic Echotrac E20 Singlebeam Echosounder and dual antenna Trimble BX992 GNSS heading receiver.

The data is remotely viewable in real time, giving the operator full control and confidence. The boat’s small footprint allows access to areas that are simply too small, confined, or just unsafe for larger vessels.

“Teledyne Marine and Trimble continue to create a paradigm shift for marine construction by providing real-time vision, guidance and survey across a project’s complete construction lifecycle—improving safety, eliminating or reducing work redoes, and helping to complete projects faster and under budget. This system provides as-building updates or what we call ‘eyes below the water’,” says Ted Germann, Teledyne Marine’s vice president, Emerging Markets.

​“Trimble’s experience in GNSS guidance systems, and Teledyne’s leadership in shallow-water hydrographic surveying provides an ideal solution for marine construction contractors and surveyors,” said Kevin Garcia, general manager of Trimble Civil Specialty Solutions. “The Teledyne Z-Boat 1800T release means that near-shore construction workflows now have a quick mobilization tool to identify sub-surface obstructions, provide ad hoc inspections and increase site safety. This feature-loaded solution makes the unmanned surveying vessel affordable for all sizes of customers.”