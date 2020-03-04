Transition key for future

Transition is a fact of life. Be it in your personal circumstances, as a company, but even as an industry. The need to innovate and transition to a new outlook are key in remaining relevant and future-proof. Being future-proof within oil, gas, offshore wind, marine energy and maritime industries means being part of the energy transition. Meeting climate goals and creating a more sustainable future are key in the survival of our industries and, naturally, our planet.

The energy transition is relevant to many industries, from phasing out fossil fuels to investing in greener innovations within the maritime and offshore industry. The developments in these industries are driven by the changing landscape in the energy sector and the necessity to have all industries working together for the same goal: a more sustainable future.

Meet the game-changers

As home of energy transition Offshore Energy offers an event to connect the maritime and offshore worlds for sustainable solutions. Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference is Europe’s leading gathering of the entire offshore energy industry and offers the opportunity to network with highly qualified experts and professionals across global markets. For more than 14 years Offshore Energy is unique in bringing together the offshore energy industry sectors oil & gas, offshore wind, marine energy and maritime. More than 550 exhibitors from around the world present their newest services, projects and innovative products. On top of this OEEC presents international trade missions, pavilions, exclusive network lounges of the OEEC member club, the Startup Zone, matchmaking areas, the Stage and networking drinks. Approximately 12,000 professionals will visit the exhibition, take part in strategic discussions, immersive technical conference sessions focusing on the future and technical developments in the industry. Three days of networking and together shaping the future of energy.

Green Marine Area

When it comes to innovation in the maritime sector, sustainability is one of the main drivers. These sustainable solutions are as diverse as the shipping industry itself. Offshore Energy aims to promote the sustainable transformation of the maritime sector. To give these new products a spot in the limelight OEEC created the Green Marine Area. The Green Marine Area fits in the theme of the exhibition: Home of Energy Transition. The transformation towards a sustainable society is in the first place a learning process. How do we change and which technologies are going help us in that quest? This is why the Green Marine Area has a focus on content. Green solutions are presented and experience on how to become sustainable are shared. The idea is that the solutions are central, not the companies behind them.

Technical and comprehensive

This year Offshore Energy offers an inclusive and comprehensive technical program incorporating all offshore energy industries. The future of the offshore industry is dependent on the level in which all energy related industries work together. Be it oil, gas, offshore wind or marine energy, all are intertwined and connected. If not yet now, then certainly in the years to come. Eight sessions covering topics such as marginal fields, carbon capture, hydrogen, digitalization and safety will be taking place in the conference dome at Energy Plaza. Tickets will be available from May 2020.

Offshore Energy Awards

On Monday 26 October the Offshore Energy Opening Gala Dinner & Awards show will take place. Offshore Energy reinforces the belief that it is important to celebrate successes within the industry. Next to that, we want people, projects and innovations to take center stage and get the recognition they deserve. Winning an award offers industry recognition on the one hand and offers a podium in front of peers for the person or product on the other hand. In this sense, receiving an award or in fact just being nominated also means you get the opportunity to present your product. Be it a technological innovation, a platform or yourself. It can open doors that would otherwise remain closed. Offshore Energy hands out awards in three categories: Best Innovation, Public Outreach and Young Engineer. Nominations will be open in spring 2020.

Offshore Energy platform

The Offshore Energy platform focusses on the energy transition and innovative solutions in the maritime and offshore energy industry. With a team of editors, content developers and sales & marketing professionals Offshore Energy brings the industry daily news, in-depth stories and video. The online environment translates directly to the Offshore Energy Magazine, creating visibility during events as well as to subscribed members and partner companies.

Join the transition

Join the largest European exhibition and conference covering the whole offshore energy mix on 26, 27 and 28 October. With oil & gas, offshore wind and marine energy all assembling at this event, Offshore Energy creates the ideal place to display your innovations, products and services to the world.