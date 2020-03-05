BW Energy Brings Online Tortue Phase 2 Project

BW Energy (BWE) has produced first oil from the Tortue Phase 2 field development project in the Dussafu Marin Permit offshore Gabon.

The Gamba well DTM-5H was brought online ahead of schedule. The second well, DTM-4H, is scheduled to come onstream in the coming week.

Phase 2 consists of four production wells, tied back to the FPSO BW Adolo. The DTM-4H and DTM-5H are the first of two clusters.

The second cluster is currently being drilled and is scheduled to begin production by June 2020.

Total production after completion of Phase 2 is projected to be 17.3 – 21.6 kbopd gross for 2020 from six producing wells, compared with an average of 11.8 kbopd gross produced in 2019.

“Tortue Phase 2 will provide a substantial increase in production this year and we are pleased to again have executed ahead of schedule. Following completion of Tortue Phase 2, we will seek to unlock additional reserves through a new exploration well in the Dussafu license where we so far have had 100% exploration success rate,” said Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy.

The Dussafu Marin JV consists of BW Energy (Operator, 73.5% working interest), Tullow Oil (10% working interest), Gabon Oil Company (9% working interest) and Panoro Energy (7.5% working interest).