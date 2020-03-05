DNV GL Getting New CFO

DNV GL has appointed Kjetil M. Ebbesberg as new Group CFO to  succeed Thomas Vogth-Eriksen, who will become director, Certification Division in DNV GL – Business Assurance.

Ebbesberg will join DNV GL on 1 April 2020 and take up the Group CFO position as of 1 July 2020.

Ebbesberg comes from the position as executive vice president, Hydro Rolled Products. He has worked for Hydro since 1996, including as CFO for Metal Products, Head of BU Foundry Alloys and EVP Metal Markets.

He has been a member of Hydro’s Corporate Management Board for eight years. He also brings experience from the position as CFO for the Norwegian retail group Coop from 2007 to 2009 and from numerous board member positions.

“I am very pleased to have Kjetil joining DNV GL. He has a strong financial background coupled with solid operational leadership experience from global businesses – based in Norway, Switzerland, and recently five years in Germany. I believe Kjetil has the perfect combination of experience and skills needed to drive financial performance across the Group as we move into a new strategy period,” says Remi Eriksen, Group president and CEO of DNV GL.

