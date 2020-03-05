Fugro in Marine Survey Contract with Inpex

Fugro has secured a large marine survey contract from INPEX Masela, a subsidiary of INPEX CORPORATION, for the Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Indonesia.

Fugro will perform geophysical and geotechnical surveys and the associated studies needed to support front-end engineering design (FEED) for offshore production facilities and the submarine pipeline to the onshore LNG terminal.

Geo-data will be acquired using Fugro’s deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) Echo Surveyor and its robotic seafloor drill, Seafloor Drill 2, deployed from Indonesian support vessels.

The Abadi LNG project is based on an onshore LNG development scheme that INPEX as the operator is preparing for development in partnership with Shell in Masela block, offshore Indonesia. The project will produce a total output of natural gas (LNG equivalent) of 10.5 million tons per year and up to approximately 35,000 barrels of condensate per day.

We are pleased to once again support INPEX, a company that understands the value provided by our Geo-data expertise,” said Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s business line director, Asia Pacific Region.

“This is particularly valid for the development of the Abadi LNG project, where overcoming engineering challenges including slope stability, regional seismicity, subsea faulting and carbonate sediments will require a collaborative and informed approach at each stage of the Geo-data acquisition, analysis and advice. Fugro looks forward to delivering a successful outcome on the Abadi LNG project.”

