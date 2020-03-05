Fugro – Solstad Extend CSV Charter

Norwegian vessels owner Solstad Offshore said it has secured contract extension with Fugro for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Flower.

The new deal will see the present charter extended until April 2021, Oslo-listed Solstad said.

According to the company, Fugro will have an option to extend the contract by further 6 months.

Normand Flower has been chartered by the same client since March 2018 and used on various projects.

The 93 meters long vessel will be utilised for geotechnical operations within the renewable energy and oil & gas sectors.