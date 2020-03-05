Fugro – Solstad Extend CSV Charter

Norwegian vessels owner Solstad Offshore said it has secured contract extension with Fugro for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Flower.

The new deal will see the present charter extended until April 2021, Oslo-listed Solstad said.

According to the company, Fugro will have an option to extend the contract by further 6 months.

Normand Flower has been chartered by the same client since March 2018 and used on various projects.

The 93 meters long vessel will be utilised for geotechnical operations within the renewable energy and oil & gas sectors.

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

