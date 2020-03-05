OrbisEnergy Welcomes New Team Member

OrbisEnergy, the centre for offshore renewable and clean energy businesses, has welcomed a new addition to the team.

Ian Pease started employment in the role of business development manager – All Energy, employed by Suffolk County Council and based at OrbisEnergy, Lowestoft.

Ian’s role is to drive forward OrbisEnergy as an innovation and technology cluster for the region’s clean energy sector and support inward investment and business expansion in the region to create local opportunities and sustainable employment.

He brings with him over 20 years’ experience in the energy sector during which time he has worked in both the public and private sectors in roles including; economic development, skills and competence, marketing, project management and business development in the areas of marine, oil & gas and offshore wind.

Ian said, “I’m delighted to be part of this amazing landmark centre at the heart of the offshore renewable and clean energy sectors. I’m looking forward to getting to know the many energy businesses across the region as well as those based here at Orbis and our virtual tenants, alongside showcasing the region’s significant energy capabilities and investment opportunities to a global energy audience.”

Jai Raithatha, Suffolk County Council’s head of Economic Development said: “Congratulations to Ian on his appointment and I’d like to warmly welcome him to the team. Ian is joining us at an exciting time for the renewable energy sector here in the East and I look forward to seeing him make a real impact.”

