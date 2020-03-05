TechWorks Marine Starts New ESA Contract

TechWorks Marine and ESA’s Phi-Lab have joined together to develop an innovative coastal monitoring solution – CoastEO.

CoastEO will provide a seamless data collection method and information platform which facilitates easy access to in-situ coastal water measurements and associated validated EO information.

The January 2020 kick-off meeting brought together a table of enthusiastic and innovative marine scientists, data analysts and forward thinking entrepreneurs.

A keen scientific understanding of the physical, chemical and biological drivers and processes in coastal environments is vital for identifying, monitoring and assessing environmental change and the associated impacts on all coastal systems. Today, more than ever, regulatory agencies, commercial companies and government departments need robust, reliable and secure water quality data.

Advances in sensor technology and the explosion of EO data in recent years offers a unique opportunity to develop cost-effective disruptive technologies and greatly advance our understanding of the coastal environment.

As part of CoastEO, TechWorks Marine’s MiniBuoys equipped with a suite of low-cost sensors will deployed at key locations, evaluated against existing high-cost technology and used to validate satellite EO data.

The aim of CoastEO is to develop an easy to deploy system which provides lower cost high quality in-situ data and reliable large scale EO data products.

In partnership with ESA’s Phi-Lab, TechWorks Marine strive to develop an innovative and accessible solution to water monitoring quality in dynamic environments. The service will be developed under ESA’s Investing in Industrial Innovation (InCubed) programme, which specifically supports innovative commercial activities related to Earth Observation.

