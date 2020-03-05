TGS Completes Part of Utsira OBN Survey Data Delivery

TGS has completed processing of the northern half of the Utsira ocean-bottom node (OBN) multi-client survey in the Norwegian North Sea and delivered it to pre-funding customers.

Data processing will be complete for the southern half of Utsira in September 2020, the company said.

Undertaken in conjunction with its partner, Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) the 1,584-square kilometer Utsira survey was completed in October 2019. The total number of nodes deployed for the survey was 143,567.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “TGS has been at the forefront of the recent commercial development of multi-client OBN technologies and the launch of our Utsira OBN data library is a further step forward in our efforts to grow this market over the next decade. Our OBN data is defining a new reference point for quality subsurface imaging which will be imperative for E&P companies as they seek to maximize the life of producing fields and production facilities.”