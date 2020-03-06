Ecosse IP Rolls Out New Renewable Energy Tech

Scottish company Ecosse IP (EIP) has unveiled its energy-transition-focused Mass of Water Turbine (MOWT), designed to generate energy from slow-moving water.

The MOWT technology, patent-pending, was designed and developed for use in rivers, estuaries and subsea current & tidal environments.

According to EIP, the MOWT can be used for powering subsea assets, as an alternative to tidal barrages and supplying energy to communities by harnessing kinetic energy from slow-moving water.

“The MOWT technology will apply to offshore energy, renewables, utilities, aquaculture, marine and defence sectors,” EIP said.

Currently, MOWT measures 5 meters long x 1 meter high, weighs less than 1 tonne, and can be fitted with an integrated battery pack and built-in ambient lifting technology.

Modules can be added to MOWT to increase its size, and larger utility-scale MOWTs are planned for the future as an alternative to tidal barrages.

According to EIP, due to its unique low-speed energy capture, it has no detrimental effects on fish and other subsea creatures.

MOWT is positioned using a small vessel such as a multi-cat, and the in-built ambient lifting technology allows for simple installation and recovery.

MOWT can generate power when floating on the surface, semi-submerged or on the river/seabed. The existing MOWT model can generate between 5-10kW in 1m/s flow to power subsea assets. Large-scale MOWT will have a power output of several megawatts.

Mike Wilson, CTO and Stuart Moir, project engineer are co-inventors and the driving force behind EIP’s latest product development.

“Delivering simple economic solutions to customer problems underpins everything that we are about at EIP. The team is constantly looking at how to do things differently – designing and engineering innovative solutions for current and future customers,” said Wilson.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

OrbisEnergy Welcomes New Team Member

OrbisEnergy, the centre for offshore renewable and clean energy businesses, has welcomed a new addition to the ...

read more →

EC-OG Aims to Boost Its Subsea Energy Storage Tech

Clean energy specialists East Coast Oil and Gas Engineering (EC-OG) has completed a six-figure investment in its ...

read more →

Bluefield Geoservices Names US Managing Director

Subsea geotechnical services specialist Bluefield Geoservices has appointed Bruce Pudney as managing director of ...

read more →

i-Tech 7 Supports Borr Drilling in North Sea

i-Tech 7, Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit, has completed an underwater inspection in lieu of dry-docking ...

read more →

Aker Solutions Outlines Low Carbon and Renewables Target

Aker Solutions said it aims to generate about half of its revenue from renewable or distinct low carbon solutions ...

read more →

Saipem Inks WEC Tech Development Deal with Wello

Italian offshore energy services major Saipem and the Finnish company Wello have signed a memorandum of ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

i-Tech 7 Completes Decom Project for LLOG Exploration in GoM

i-Tech 7, Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit, has completed a subsea decommissioning and abandonment ...

read more →

MDL Supports i-Tech 7 North Sea Campaign

Maritime Developments (MDL) has completed a flexible installation project in the North Sea with i-Tech 7 – marking ...

read more →

Diversified Tech Rolls Out Subsea Power Conversion System

Diversified Technologies has introduced a new electrical power conversion technology for subsea power distribution ...

read more →

Katapult Ocean Seeks Start-Ups for Its Accelerator Programme

The Katapult Ocean Accelerator Programme is looking for start-ups that provide solutions to the ocean challenges. ...

read more →

Ashtead Expands in USA with Aqua-Tech Solutions Acquisition

Ashtead Technology has acquired Louisiana based subsea equipment rental and cutting services specialist, Aqua-Tech ...

read more →

Ecosse IP Demos Its Subsea Lifting Tech

Ecosse IP (EIP) recently held an industry showcase to demonstrate the capability of its Ambient Lifter subsea and ...

read more →

Kongsberg Completes Purchase of RRCM

Kongsberg Group has completed the purchase of Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine (RRCM), announced in July 2018. The ...

read more →

EOM Snaps Up Ocean Tech

EOM Offshore has acquired the assets and operations of the New Jersey-based marine monitoring and survey specialist ...

read more →

i-Tech 7 Names Regional Director for Asia-Pacific

i-Tech 7, Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit, has appointed Simon Hird as a new regional director in the ...

read more →