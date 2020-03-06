LOC Completes Work on Turkstream Pipeline Project

LOC Group has recently completed Marine Warranty Survey (MWS) services in support of the construction of the Turkstream gas pipeline.

LOC was contracted by South Stream Transport in 2014 to provide MWS services for the fabrication and installation of the two pipelines forming the Turkstream pipeline system.

Under the agreement, LOC also provided marine engineering consultancy services for the use of dynamic positioning systems on the project, including on the Pioneering Spirit, which was employed to lay the gas pipe.

The project involved the laying a 32’ gas pipeline across 930km of the Black Sea, from the South-West of Russia to North-East Turkey, at water depths ranging up to 2200m.

Construction of the Turkstream gas pipeline project started in May 2017, following the signing of the intergovernmental agreement for Turkstream in October 2016, between Russia and Turkey.

The pipeline is designed to transport gas from Russia to Southern Europe, via Turkey. First gas was delivered in January 2020, post the formal launch by President Erdogan of Turkey and President Putin of Russia.

Oleg Schastlivtsev, LOC project manager, said: “LOC has the breadth of understanding and experience to be able to deliver complex projects such as this. It required innovative thinking and solutions, which we provided, supporting the successful delivery and commissioning of the project.”