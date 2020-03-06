Manifolds Pair Set for Nova Field

Image Courtesy: Wintershall Dea/Thor Oilversen

Nova subsea field, located in the Norwegian North Sea, is set to receive its two manifolds in the next months, operator Wintershall Dea said.

Built by Aker Solutions, the manifolds were handed over to Subsea 7 (responsible for pipelines and subsea construction), at the yard in Egersund, Norway.

Aker Solutions secured the contract for the delivery of two templates with manifolds, seven subsea trees including one spare, umbilicals and associated tie-in and controls equipment for Nova, in February 2018.

In early 2019, Aker Solutions secured another contract for Nova field, to build a complete digital replica of the production system to enable data driven engineering, production and maintenance decisions.

The expected recoverable reserves from the field are around 80 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which the majority will be oil. The partnership is investing almost 1.1 billion euros (NOK 9.9 billion Norwegian kroner) in the development of the Nova field, which is expected to come on stream in 2021.

Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approved plans for the development and operation of the Nova field in September 2018.

Wintershall Dea completed the installation of the subsea pipelines and umbilicals for the Nova project in August 2019. When it comes on stream, Nova will be Wintershall Dea’s fourth operated subsea field in production, underpinning the company’s position as an experienced underwater field developer in Norway.

