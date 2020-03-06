Oceanology International London 2020 Put Off Until December

Following the rapid increase of Coronavirus in Europe, ocean technology marine science exhibition and conference, Oceanology International London 2020, has been postponed for 1-3 December 2020, Reed Exhibitions said.

The even was originally scheduled for March 17-19, 2020.

Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director at Reed Exhibitions, said: “The health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors and staff is of course our number one priority. We have been closely monitoring the situation and the notices issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as Public Health England and the authorities in London. We have also been in regular dialogue with many exhibitors, visitors and conference speakers to understand their views and to ensure we make the best decision – in such challenging circumstances – for the ocean communities we serve.

“Whilst it is hugely disappointing to postpone the event, and not a decision we have taken lightly, we believe it is the best course of action for all involved, given the ongoing developments and concerns related to COVID-19.

“We trust that postponing the show will enable us to ensure we deliver the true value of this world-leading event later in the year. We will be working closely with all our global customers and partners over the coming weeks and look forward to returning to the Excel in December.

“We fully understand and appreciate the level of planning that is required to participate in an event like ours, and would like to thank our exhibitors, partners, suppliers and visitors for their continued support during this challenging time.”

