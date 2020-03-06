WFS Technologies Enters New Stage with Peter Sharpe at Helm

Scottish subsea wireless and digitalisation expert WFS Technologies has appointed Peter Sharpe as interim CEO as it embarks on a transformation programme to manage its business expansion.

Sharpe, formerly a non-executive director of WFS, is taking over from Brendan Hyland who is stepping down after founding the firm more than 17 years ago in 2003.

Sharpe’s career has included being project director of Digitisation for the UK Ministry of Defence, and a director of operations for Jacobs. He will be working closely with WFS’s existing management team during the transition period.

“WFS has established itself as a major disruptor in the marketplace by developing game-changing technology which improves safety, increases operational flexibility, reduces costs and extends asset life. As the business enters another exciting new era, I look forward to working with the team to further build on the company’s success.

“Brendan Hyland remains a shareholder and a valued part of the business. The WFS team also remains deeply indebted to Brendan for his drive and energy in founding WFS and getting the company to where it is today,Sharpe said.

According to WFS, its wireless Seatooth products have the potential to disrupt the offshore energy industry by providing operators of oil and gas platforms and wind farm installations with the ability to digitalise their subsea assets, reducing cost and increasing asset life through insight derived from real-time data.

